Upcoming Retreats
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
OCTOBER 2017
This event will focus on resetting digestive health, helping with IBS and other issues which can make our life painful!
AROMA THERAPY & reiki
NOVEMBER 2017
Join us for an afternoon of bliss, waking up your senses using the power of plants and energy!
Plant Based Cuisine
Our Urban Retreats will offer a variety of wonderful plant based meals that will extend from raw to cooked international flavours. We will aim to offer Organic selections as much as possible but we will always guarantee quality and care. We want the food offered at our retreat to be an extension to the physical nurturing offered with movement, meditation and other selected therapies each uniquely designed event will offer.
Our menus will aim to be in tune with the topic of the day and guarantee a wholesome feeling of wellbeing.
Reserve Your Space
Please get in touch if you have any questions about our retreats.