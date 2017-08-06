Plant Based Cuisine

Our Urban Retreats will offer a variety of wonderful plant based meals that will extend from raw to cooked international flavours. We will aim to offer Organic selections as much as possible but we will always guarantee quality and care. We want the food offered at our retreat to be an extension to the physical nurturing offered with movement, meditation and other selected therapies each uniquely designed event will offer.

Our menus will aim to be in tune with the topic of the day and guarantee a wholesome feeling of wellbeing.